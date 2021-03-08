Casey Candaele formally named Buffalo Bisons' manager

Former Buffalo Bisons utility man Casey Candaele is returning as the team's manager, the Blue Jays announced Monday.
The move was initially reported by Sportsnet more than a month ago but had not been made official.
Candaele, 60, spent last season as the Jays' minor-league field coordinator, overseeing players not assigned to the alternate training site in Rochester. He joined the Toronto organization in 2018 as manager of Class A Dunedin, posting a 69-68 record, and managed short-season Class A Vancouver to a 30-46 mark in 2019. Candaele's coaching career is best known for his role as the first-base coach of the Seattle Mariners from 2015-17.
Candaele replaces Ken Huckaby, who was hired to manage the Herd for 2020 but never got the chance when the minor-league season was canceled and he was fired by the Blue Jays as they cut costs in their minor-league staffing.
Hitting coach Corey Hart, position coach Devon White and pitching coach Jeff Ware are returning to the Bisons. Hart is back for his third season in Buffalo and is entering his sixth season with the Blue Jays organization. White becomes just the second modern era coach to spend four years with the Bisons, joining former pitching coach Jackie Brown (1988-91). Ward was scheduled to be with the Bisons last season before the season was canceled.
Candaele joined the Bisons as a minor-league free agent in 1995 and immediately became one of team president Bob Rich's favorite players during the club's 14 years with parent Cleveland Indians. He batted .247 with four homers and 38 RBIs in 97 games for the Herd in '95, as Buffalo lost a decisive Game 5 of the American Association championship series to Louisville. He batted .311-6-37 in 94 games for the Bisons in 1996, but they lost a first-round series to Indianapolis. Candaele then got called up to Cleveland and was on base for Albert Belle's grand slam in Game 3 of the division series against Baltimore.
In 1997, the Bisons finally broke through to win their first Association championship with a three-game sweep of the Iowa Cubs. Candaele batted .228-7-38 in 73 games that season while battling injuries. Candaele missed the championship series with a torn knee ligament suffered in the semifinals vs. Indianapolis but was on hand for the clubhouse celebration in Des Moines.
Candaele moved on to the Houston organization in 1998 and spent the entire season at Triple-A New Orleans, where he helped the Zephyrs defeat the Bisons, three games to one, in the inaugural Triple-A World Series at Las Vegas.
Candaele was a .250 hitter over parts of nine seasons in the big leagues after being signed by the Montreal Expos as an undrafted free agent in 1982. He played for the Expos, Houston and Cleveland and was best known for playing shortstop, second base and center field. He was a .286 hitter for the Astros in 1990 and had a career-high 50 RBIs while playing 151 games for Houston in 1991.
The Blue Jays also assigned to development coach Jake McGuiggan, athletic trainer Caleb Daniel, strength and conditioning coach Justin Batcher, dietitian Kat Mangieri and mental performance coach John Lannan.
The Bisons are scheduled to open a 120-game season May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.