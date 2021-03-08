Casey Candaele formally named Buffalo Bisons' manager

Former Buffalo Bisons utility man Casey Candaele is returning as the team's manager, the Blue Jays announced Monday.

The move was initially reported by Sportsnet more than a month ago but had not been made official.

Candaele, 60, spent last season as the Jays' minor-league field coordinator, overseeing players not assigned to the alternate training site in Rochester. He joined the Toronto organization in 2018 as manager of Class A Dunedin, posting a 69-68 record, and managed short-season Class A Vancouver to a 30-46 mark in 2019. Candaele's coaching career is best known for his role as the first-base coach of the Seattle Mariners from 2015-17.

Candaele replaces Ken Huckaby, who was hired to manage the Herd for 2020 but never got the chance when the minor-league season was canceled and he was fired by the Blue Jays as they cut costs in their minor-league staffing.

Hitting coach Corey Hart, position coach Devon White and pitching coach Jeff Ware are returning to the Bisons. Hart is back for his third season in Buffalo and is entering his sixth season with the Blue Jays organization. White becomes just the second modern era coach to spend four years with the Bisons, joining former pitching coach Jackie Brown (1988-91). Ward was scheduled to be with the Bisons last season before the season was canceled.