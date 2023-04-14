The Buffalo Bisons scored three runs in the top of the second inning on Friday to take an early lead, but couldn’t hold it in a 6-3 loss to the Rochester Red Wings in an International League game at Innovative Field.

The Herd (5-7) have lost three straight to the the Red Wings (4-8) after winning the series opener. The two teams will collide again today at 1:05 p.m.

The Bisons went up 3-0 in the second. With two outs and Davis Schneider on first after a single, Rafael Lantigua singled to put runners at the corners. Ernie Clement singled to left to score Schneider, and Cam Eden doubled to left to plate Lantigua and Clement.

But in the bottom of the inning, the Red Wings scored four times to take the lead for good.

Nomar Mazara led off with a single, and Matt Adams doubled to left to put runners at second and third. Yadiel Hernandez singled to right to score Mazara and put runners at the corners.

Franklin Barreto doubled to score Adams and put runners at second and third before Hernandez scored on Kevin Plawecki’s ground out to tie the game.

Cody Wilson’s sacrifice fly scored Barreto with the go-ahead run.

Travis Blankenhorn led off the third with a home run to right field to give Rochester a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth, the Red Wings made it 6-3 when Jake Alu singled home Kevin Plawecki.

Yosver Zulueta (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing five earned runs on seven hits over three innings. He struck out two.

Eden went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Buffalo’s offense. He also stole his fifth base of the season.

Baker went 3-for-5 with a double for the Red Wings.