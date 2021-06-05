Buffalo memories: Dusty Baker on the Rockpile, Polish names and the Bills

+3 For original Sahlen Field employees, returning to ballpark for MLB in Buffalo is 'like the dream' The return of the Toronto Blue Jays – and fans – to Sahlen Field for the 2021 season also meant the return of many of the stadium's longtime employees

Baker said he remembered one April trip here where games were postponed by cold weather in both Buffalo and Syracuse.

"April wasn't really conducive to baseball because I'm a hot weather man but I still I felt like I was going to a town that was full of history when I came to Buffalo," he said. "My recollection was that they had the shortest right field and highest right field that I had ever seen (in War Memorial Stadium). It was similar to when I grew up as a kid going to the LA Coliseum watching the Dodgers. They had the shortest left field that I'd ever seen."

Baker said the coolest part about the trips to Buffalo was the fact his games were at the home of the Bills.

"You could tell this was a football stadium in Buffalo and I was a big football fan," he said. "And I remember they had big Cookie Gilchrist on the Buffalo Bills and I liked the helmets too. They had some football players come through here. Jack Kemp at that time, later they had Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson was a good friend of mine in LA and I started following the Bills."

Kurt Manwaring, Baker's starting catcher in San Francisco in the early 90s, was from the Elmira-area town of Horseheads and was a huge Bills fan who endured the crushing Super Bowl losses.

"Every Super Bowl, they'd be ahead and then he'd call everybody at halftime and talk stuff," Baker said. "And then after the game, he would never answer his phone because something would always happen. I felt badly for the Buffalo Bills. I remember more about Bills football than I did baseball here. They had so many good players on this team. That's what I remember mostly about Buffalo, is football."

