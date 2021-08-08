 Skip to main content
Buffalo Diesel falls in NABF championship game
Buffalo Diesel falls in NABF championship game

Blowout?

Buffalo Diesel had it both ways Sunday in the final four of the National Amateur Baseball Federation Charles Blackburn Major World Series at C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek, Mich.

After pummeling the North Jersey Sox 22-2 in their semifinal game, which included a 16-run second inning, they were battered 16-8 by the Berea Blue Sox of Ohio in the championship game of the final NABF World Series scheduled for Battle Creek.

Diesel owned a 6-0 lead after scoring three runs in the first inning and three more in the second against the defending World Series champions. The Buffalo team, one of four former champion franchises invited to the World Series, gave up seven unanswered runs to fall behind through five innings. Berea then built its lead to 14-6 before Dawson Bailey (Lew-Port/Niagara U.) hit a two-run homer in the eighth. That was it for Diesel. Berea got the two runs back in the top of the ninth and then Buffalo went down without scoring in the bottom of the ninth.

Berea advanced to the championship game with a 9-4 triumph over the Lombard, Ill., Orioles in their semifinal.

