A six-month grind for the Buffalo Bisons closes on Sunday in Sahlen Field, as the Herd meets the Norfolk Tides in its final series of the International League season.

The Herd hopes to continue its massive run at home in the second half, as Buffalo’s 23-8 record downtown is the best in all of Triple-A and Double-A baseball since the schedule turned in late June. The Bisons are 40-27 at home for the season, their first 40-win season here since 2014.

Here’s a look at the series against Norfolk, the prospect-laden Baltimore affiliate:

The schedule: The Bisons and Tides play Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 6, Saturday afternoon at 4 and close the regular season Sunday at noon.

The standings: The Bisons are 39-28 in the second half of the season and are in third place in the 20-team International League. They are four games behind first-place Durham (44-25) with six to play and only the second-half winner qualifies for the playoffs.

Since sweeping Indianapolis in six games from Aug. 29-Sept. 3, Buffalo has split six-gamers with Lehigh Valley and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sunday’s 7-6, 12-inning loss at Scranton was particularly tough. The Bisons scored three in the ninth to take a 4-1 lead but gave up a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning. The Herd took one-run leads in both the 10th and 11th but failed to close the game out as Scranton tied it both times, then won in the 12th.

Norfolk, which won the first half and thus the right to host the entire best-of-three IL finals next week, is 39-30 and one game behind Buffalo. The Bisons and Tides have not met since 2019.

Promotions: For Fan Appreciation Week, all tickets are $12. Proceeds from Saturday’s game will go to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit created in the name late Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno for the benefit of first responders and their families. Saturday and Sunday are “Kids Eat & Cheer Free” games, with children 14 and younger getting a free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket at the ballpark box office on the day of the game. The kids can receive a voucher for a free Sahlen’s hot dog and Coca-Cola product when entering the Swan Street gate.

All games feature $1 cotton candy and peanuts, a T-shirt and sweatshirt sale in the gift shop and 25% off the Consumer’s Pub at the Park pregame buffet. Tuesday’s game features $2 hot dogs, and the final Friday night game will see discounts on the pregame happy hour, giveaways every inning and the season’s final fireworks show.

Prospects: The Norfolk roster includes 19-year-old shortstop Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in the minor leagues. The first pick in the draft just 14 months ago, he has rocketed through four levels of the Baltimore chain this season, batting .322 with 11 homers, 70 RBIs and a .940 OPS.

Holliday is at .224 in 12 games with Norfolk but is heating up of late. He went 6 for 16 last week over the final four games of the Tides’ series against Memphis.

It’s possible the parent Toronto Blue Jays will send top pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann to Buffalo to make a start in this series. The 21-year-old left-hander, a third-round pick in 2021, has battled injuries this year and is 0-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A New Hampshire. But he has electric stuff, posting 58 strikeouts against just 20 walks in 32 innings.

Bisons third baseman Orelvis Martinez, 21, was named IL Player of the Week Monday after going 9 for 25 in Scranton and homering in three straight games with nine RBIs. Martinez has 28 home runs this season at two levels, including 11 in 49 games with Buffalo.

Buffalo utility man Rafael Lantigua, 25, enters the Norfolk series batting .297 with team-highs of 132 hits and 82 RBIs. He has a chance to be the first Bisons player to reach 90 RBIs since current hitting coach Matt Hague had 92 in 2015.