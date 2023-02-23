The Buffalo Bisons will host their annual Spring Training Carnival at The Powerhouse, 140 Lee St., on March 11.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission and features kids activities, mascot meet and greets, photo with "Star Wars" and super hero characters, and a game-used memorabilia sale. The Bisons gift shop will be hosting a sale and Total Sports will have an autographed memorabilia sale.

Fans can purchase $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas to benefit the Bisons Charitable Foundation and an opening day ticket for a $5 donation to the foundation.

The carnival is usually held at Sahlen Field but has been moved off site because of projects at the ballpark. Opening day is April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox.

For more information, visit bisons.com.