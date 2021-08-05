 Skip to main content
Buffalo Bisons to host Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend
Buffalo Bisons to host Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend

  Updated
Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Workers clean Sahlen field in preparation for the Buffalo Bisons' return.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bisons will host Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend during the team’s first homestand at Sahlen Field for games Aug. 14 and 15 against Rochester (1:05 p.m. starts).

Frontline workers can receive two free game tickets by showing their employee ID at the box office. Tickets can only be claimed on the day of the game.  

Ceremonial first pitches before each game will be thrown by a member of the staffs of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health.

The Aug. 14 game features a replica Bisons jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans and Kids Run the Bases returns after the Aug. 15 game.

Tickets for all fans are just $10 each and are available at the box office and at Bisons.com

