Jordan Luplow singled home pinch-runner Cam Eden with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Buffalo Bisons beat Syracuse 10-9 on Tuesday at Sahlen Field. The Herd overcame a 9-5 deficit in the eighth to force extra innings.

The teams are scheduled to play again at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mets (15-19) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Danny Mendick scored on D.J. Stewart’s ground out. The Bisons (14-20) tied it in the bottom of the second when Wynton Bernard scored on Otto Lopez’s ground out.

Buffalo took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third on the first of Clement’s homers, a two-run shot to center to score Rafael Lantigua.

Syracuse went up 4-3 in the top of the fourth on Jaylin Davis’ RBI ground out to score Stewart and a two-run homer by Tim Locastro.

But in the bottom of the fourth, Clement delivered another two-run homer, this one to left, to score Lantigua for a 5-4 lead.

The Mets answered in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run by Mark Vientos to score Mendick give Syracuse a 6-5 lead.

In the eighth, Syracuse added three runs when Stewart drew a walk and scored on a two-run homer by Abraham Almonte. Jonathan Arauz followed with a solo homer to center.

The Bisons tied it 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth when Spencer Horwitz singled home Tanner Morris and Lantigua with one out. Horwitz scored on a two-out double to right by Bernard and, after Rob Brantly was hit by a pitch, Davis Schneider singled in Bernard.

Bernard went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Buffalo. Clement was 2-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs and Lantigua was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

Luke Bard (2-0) earned the win by pitching a perfect 10th. Bubby Rossman (1-3) took the loss for the Mets.