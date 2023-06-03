Edouard Julien hit a three-run double to give St. Paul the lead in the fifth inning, and the Saints pulled away for an 8-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play the final game of the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

St. Paul (31-23) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Matt Wallner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Mark Contreras.

The Bisons (25-31) responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Spencer Horwitz walked, Wynton Bernard singled and Jamie Ritchie walked to load the bases. With one out, Trevor Schwecke singled to left to score Horwitz and Bernard.

The Saints took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth. Alex Goti and Jose Miranda drew walks and were at first and second with two outs when Wallner walked to load the bases. Julien doubled to left-center field to score all three runners.

Buffalo cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth as Schwecke drove in Horwitz with a two-out single.

St. Paul made it 5-3 in the seventh on an RBI single by Chris Williams, then put the game away with three runs in the eighth as De Goti belted a run-scoring double and scored on a two-run homer by Trevor Larnach.

Schwecke went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bisons and Bernard was 2-for-4. Cam Eden was 0-for-3, but stole two bases. He now has 24 on the season.

Hagen Danner (0-1) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing three earned runs on one hit and three walks in one inning of work. He struck out two.

Patrick Murphy (4-0) picked up the win with two innings of hitless relief.