To use one of Mark Aichinger's favorite words, the Buffalo Bisons have announced a bobblehead giveaway that won't stink.

Aichinger, the superfan who has sat behind home plate – and given opponents a hard time – for more than 30 years, will be the subject of the doll that will be given to the first 2,000 fans entering Sahlen Field's Swan Street gate for the Sept. 2 game against Indianapolis. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

The team revealed the promotion with a Twitter video featuring Aichinger, 59, the mentally and physically disabled North Buffalo man who sits in Section 102 and is one of the ballpark's most vocal fans on a daily basis.

Bobblehead Aichinger is wearing a Bisons jersey and cap and the doll is positioned in one of Aichinger's trademark poses: Left arm in the air and right finger under the armpit as he screams at the opponent, "You stink!" The hashtag accompanying the video was, of course, "#YouStink".

Legally blind and deaf in one ear, Aichinger holds a radio to his other ear to listen to the game broadcast and often keeps score. He was named the Bisons' Joe Byron Fan of the Year in 1997 and is beloved by players past and present as well as the front office staff.

"It cannot be overstated how Mark is not only a part of our Bisons Baseball family, but how he has become such an integral part of the Bisons Baseball experience at Sahlen Field,” said Herd General Manager Anthony Sprague. “Our fans and our team feed off his energy and passion. When former Bisons players and coaches return to Buffalo, they look for him. The fun and excitement he brings to every game is what Bisons baseball is all about.”

Aichinger is well known among International League opponents as well, and many teams over the years have tried to sway his loyalty by providing him with their caps. Aichinger gladly accepts them to add to a collection but never wears them. He generally comes to the ballpark in a Bisons helmet and in one of many jerseys of the Herd or the parent Toronto Blue Jays. Most have a player name on the back but one simply says, "Mark".

When the Blue Jays played in Buffalo in 2020 and fans were not allowed inside due to Covid concerns, the 100 level of the ballpark was filled with cardboard cutout fans. Most were Blue Jays season ticket holders, family members of players or Toronto front-office officials. But the Jays offered the Bisons a chance to add some local touches as well. Toronto General Manager Ross Atkins, a former farm director of the Cleveland Indians when they were in Buffalo in the early 2000s, asked the Herd if they were getting an Aichinger cutout made, and that had been one of their first thoughts.

Among those on display were ones of owners Bob and Mindy Rich, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Aichinger – whose likeness was placed in his seat in Row D and often appeared on telecasts from the center-field camera view. It was a regular sight during that season to see visiting MLB players notice the Aichinger cutout staring at them from behind the screen – and for the players to give them the "you stink" sign in response.

Bisons manager Casey Candaele, who has befriended Aichinger since he was a player here in the 1990s, is the subject of the Herd's other bobblehead night. That comes Aug. 17 against Rochester.