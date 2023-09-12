The Buffalo Bisons began their final road trip of the season in an anemic fashion Tuesday, managing only five hits and one run in a 4-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Park in Moosic, Pennsylvania.

Bisons starting pitch Zach Thompson (6-6) took the loss, allowing all four runs on four hits, though he did have five strikeouts in his five-inning stint. RailRiders right-hander Will Warren allowed the lone Bisons run on a Steward Berroa groundout that scored Orelvis Martinez in the second inning.

Warren, who struck out four and walked three, didn't figure in the decision, leaving after 5 2/3 innings with the Bisons leading 1-0.

The RailRiders struck for their four runs in the sixth inning, all of them charged to Thompson. After Carlos Narvaez hit an RBI double to tie the score, Thompson walked Franchy Cordero to load the bases.

Bisons reliever Hayden Juenger entered, and after striking out his first batter, gave up consecutive singles to give the RailRiders a three-run lead. Zac Houston (2-1) was credited with the victory, not allowing a hit while striking out three in 1 1/3 innings.

In the third inning, Bisons DH Tanner Morris extended his on-base streak to 54 straight games with a leadoff single.

In the top of the eighth inning, a power outage at the ballpark caused a 25-minute delay.

The two teams continue their six-game series at PNC Park on Wednesday, starting at 6:35 p.m.