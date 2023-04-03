The Buffalo Bisons kick off their 35th season in Sahlen Field and their 10th as a Toronto Blue Jays affiliate with Tuesday's 2:05 p.m. home opener against the Worcester Red Sox.

Buffalo is 2-1 on the season after winning its opening series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, Pa. The Herd is scheduled to play a six-game series against Worcester, weather permitting.

The final five games starting Wednesday have been designated as Kids Week, with $10 tickets available at the box office for youths 14 and under, and the first 1,000 kids through the Swan Street gate receiving a free hot dog/soda/cotton candy voucher.

Former Buffalo player Casey Candaele is back for his third season as manager. Candaele's 2022 season in Buffalo ended when he was promoted to Toronto as interim bench coach. The club's minor-league field coordinator during spring training, Candaele returned to Triple-A this year after manager John Schneider hired longtime MLB star and manager Don Mattingly as his bench coach.

Here are some names to know on the Herd roster as the 2023 home season gets under way.

Yosver Zulueta

The 25-year-old Cuban right-hander will be the starter for the home opener and is the highest-rated prospect on the Buffalo roster, at No. 3 in the Jays' chain by MLB.com. The Jays signed him for $1 million in 2019, but his career was derailed by the pandemic (2020), and a torn ACL in his first start of 2021. He pitched at all four levels of the Jays' system in 2022, going 0-1, 3.86 in four games with the Bisons. Starter or reliever in the big leagues? Remains to be seen.

Otto Lopez:

The versatile utility man was the Blue Jays' last cut in spring training after a March that saw him homer for Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic and bat .348 for Toronto. The Jays opted to keep 2022 Buffalo MVP Nathan Lukes, who is more of a natural outfielder.

Lopez, 24, will see a lot of time at second base and the outfield for the Herd. Lopez hit .297 in 91 games for the Bisons last season and was 6 for 9 in a late-season promotion to the Jays. He was the team's Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero Award winner for his play at home.

Rob Brantly, Addison Barger lead Bisons to victory over RailRiders Rob Brantly went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs and Addison Barger hit a two-run home run on Saturday to lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-4 rain-soaked victory over the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic, Pa.

"Sometimes it doesn't work out for someone just because of what role they need at that particular time," Candaele said of the Lukes-Lopez decision. "It's not really based on how well you did. It's really about what can help them at that particular point.

"Otto will get a shot. He's a great player. He can hit. I don't believe that there's any doubt he's going to hit at the major league level. ... He'll work his way back at some point. He'll be ready to help."

Otto Lopez blasts a three-run home run to put Canada up by five. 💪#WorldBaseballClassic | @baseballcanada pic.twitter.com/TW89wUj0JT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2023

The local products

Two were signed via free agency. Former Niagara University star Wynton Bernard, who made his MLB debut in the summer with Colorado, is the Herd's starter in center field, and Ernie Clement, a former Brighton High School star in Rochester, is the starter at shortstop.

Bernard drove in all three runs, two on a 10th-inning double, in Sunday's 3-2 win in Scranton. Clement has played 109 games in the big leagues over the last two years with Cleveland and Oakland. He was a fourth-round pick of the then-Indians in 2017 out of the University of Virginia.

Jake Bauers' homers doom Bisons in season opener Jake Bauers hit two solo home runs on Friday to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons in the International League opener for both teams in Moosic, Pa.

Addison Barger

If you want to see some power displays, the 23-year-old first baseman who is Toronto's No. 6 prospect is the man to watch. He popped a 456-shot to deep right-center Saturday for Buffalo's lone home run of the opening series.

A sixth-round pick in 2018, Barger broke out last season with a .308 average and 26 home runs while playing at three levels. He hit .355 with three homers in eight games with Buffalo.

Down in Triple-A, No. 6 prospect Addison Barger just hit a 456-foot home run for his first of the season (108.1 mph off the bat). #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/qdXQEvcmbY — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 1, 2023

Nate Pearson

The former first-round draft choice (No. 28 overall in 2017) continues to push for a regular role in the big leagues, with consistency of his pitches and his ability to stay healthy remaining the focal points. At this point in his career, a role as a high-leverage reliever seems like Pearson's best bet, and he's already hitting 98 mph out of the Herd bullpen.

Fans will have new items in Sahlen Field at Bisons' home opener Tuesday Preparations continue for the 35th opener downtown, a 2:05 p.m. game Tuesday against the Worcester Red Sox. 2022 Most Valuable Pitcher Casey Lawrence (9-5. 2.73 in 2022) will get the start.

On the way soon

Two of Toronto's top four prospects are starting at Double-A New Hampshire and could be in Buffalo later in the season. Rated No. 1 with the Jays and No. 32 in all of baseball is electrifying starter Ricky Tiedemann, 20, who has top-of-the-rotation promise. A third-round pick in 2021, the 6-foot-4 left-hander pitched in last year's Futures Game as part of a season that saw him go 5-4, 2.17 with 117 strikeouts in 79 innings over three levels.

"He's good. He's young and he's got a bright future," said Candaele, who saw Tiedemann pitch in both big-league and minor-league camp. "He should be real good. He's a young, really talented prospect. Who knows where he'll end up? But I know that they'll monitor his progress close."

Infielder Orelvis Martinez, signed out of the Dominican Republic for $3.5 million in 2018, is already on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster at age 21. The third baseman/shortstop had 30 homers and 76 RBIs last year in Double-A, but also batted just .203 with 140 strikeouts.