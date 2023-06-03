The Buffalo Bisons turned the franchise's first triple play in more than seven years in Friday's 4-1 victory against St. Paul at Sahlen Field.
With runners on first and second in the top of the seventh inning, Elliot Soto's liner was caught by Bisons infielders Otto Lopez for the first out. Lopez threw the ball to second baseman Davis Schneider, who recorded the second out by stepping on second and the third out by tagging the runner from first who was standing on second base.
TRIPLE PLAY?! Triple play!@BlueJays No. 14 prospect Otto Lopez snares a line drive to help secure the @BuffaloBisons' first such milestone since 2016: pic.twitter.com/N7oW0Eczar— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 3, 2023
The last Bisons triple play was May 27, 2016, at Toledo.
The Bisons host the Saints on Saturday for the annual Star Wars Night. First pitch is 6:05 p.m.