The Buffalo Bisons rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game, but the Toledo Mud Hens won it 7-5 on a two-run homer by Joe Rizzo on Saturday night at Toledo, Ohio.

The teams will complete their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Toledo (26-35) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Andre Lipcius. The Mud Hens made it 3-0 in the fifth when Corey Joyce tripled and scored on a double by Brendon Davis, who scored on a double by Parker Meadows.

In the sixth, Toledo went up 5-0. With one out, Joe Rizzo doubled, Michael Papierski walked and Joyce was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rizzo and Papierski scored on a single by Davis.

The Bisons (28-34) got a run back in the seventh inning when Luis De Los Santos walked, went to third on a single by Rob Brantly and scored on a one-out single by LJ Talley.

In the ninth, Buffalo started its comeback with back-to-back doubles by Brantly and Wynton Bernard to cut the lead to 5-2. Talley doubled to scored Bernard before Cam Eden walked to put runners at first and second. The rally seemed to stall when Tanner Morris bunted into a line double play, erasing Talley at second. Eden went to second base on defensive indifference before Otto Lopez walked. Eden took third, again on defensive indifference, before Rafael Lantigua doubled to score Eden and Lopez, tying the game at 5.

But in the bottom of the inning, Lipcius singled with two outs and Rizzo followed with his game-winning homer off Matt Peacock (1-1).