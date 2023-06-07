The Buffalo Bisons’ rally in the ninth inning came up short on Wednesday in a 7-5 loss at the Toledo Mud Hens.

The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

The Mud Hens (25-33) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. With runners at second and third on no outs, Jermaine Palacios scored on Parker Meadows’ ground out to shortstop Otto Lopez. Justyn-Henry Malloy then hit a two-run homer to left.

In the fifth, Toledo made it 5-0. Joyce reached on a throwing error by Lopez and Meadows walked before Bisons starter Wes Parsons got two outs. Andre Lipcius, however, singled to center to score both runners and chase Parsons from the game. Mitch White came on to get out of the inning.

The Bisons (26-33) got a run back in the top of the seventh as Rafael Lantigua and Lopez singled before Ernie Clement reached on a fielder’s choice, putting runners at first and third. Davis Schneider singled to score Lantigua.

The Mud Hens made it 6-1 in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Kerry Carpenter. Buffalo scored twice in the eighth on run-scoring singles from Cam Eden and Lopez. Michael Papierski had an RBI single for Toledo in the bottom of the eighth to make it 7-3.

With two outs in the ninth, the Bisons mounted their rally as Eden belted a two-run double. Buffalo loaded the bases, but Lopez struck out to end the game.

Parsons (0-1), who was promoted from Dunedin to make the start, gave up five runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Lopez and Schneider each had three hits for Buffalo.