The first-place Buffalo Bisons continued their winning ways on Saturday, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to put away the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 14-7 at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons entered the day leading the International League by one game over Lehigh Valley, Norfolk and Worcester.

The teams will complete their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Oswaldo Cabrera homered to right off Buffalo starting pitcher Wes Parsons.

The Bisons (50-50, 16-9 second half) surged ahead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Orelvis Martinez drew a walk from RailRiders starting pitcher Clayton Beeter before Rafael Lantigua blasted a two-run shot to left, the first of his two homers in the game.

In the third, Buffalo went up 4-1 as Cam Eden led off with a single and scored on Nathan Lukes’ home run to right. It was Lukes’ fourth homer of the season.

The Bisons blew the game open with two outs in the fourth.

With Martinez on first via walk, Stevie Berman singled. Eden knocked in both runners with a double to left and he scored on a single by Lukes. Ernie Clement belted a two-run shot to right-center field, his seventh homer of the season, to make it 9-1.

Spencer Horwitz walked and stole second before scoring on a triple by Davis Schneider to end Beeter’s day. Tanner Morris greeted reliever Aaron McGarity with a single to knock in Schneider, giving Buffalo an 11-1 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (46-52, 12-12) got two runs back in the top of the fifth when Jamie Westbrook singled and scored on Everson Pereira’s fifth homer of the season.

Buffalo tacked on a run in the seventh when Lantigua doubled and eventually scored when pinch-hitter Luis De Los Santos reached on a fielding error by RailRiders’ shortstop Cabrera.

Schneider’s hit his 21st homer of the season, a solo shot to left, and Lantigua added his eighth homer of the season to make it 14-3 in the eighth.

Jake Lamb hit an RBI single, Cabrera had a two-run double and Pereira added an RBI double in the ninth to conclude the scoring for the RailRiders.

Parsons (3-2) picked up the win, allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

Lantigua went 3-for-5 with two homers and a double. He knocked in three runs and scored three times. Berman went 3-for-5 and Lukes went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Clement, Schneider and Eden each had two hits.