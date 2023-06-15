The Buffalo Bisons celebrated the Buffalo Bandits' National Lacrosse League championship in winning fashion on Thursday, jumping out to an early lead to beat the Syracuse Mets 7-4 at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

The Bisons (30-36) got on the board in the first inning when Otto Lopez singled and scored on a two-out double by Jordan Luplow.

Buffalo made it 3-0 in the second. Jamie Ritchie and Luis De Los Santos singled to start the inning. With one out, Cam Eden hit into a fielder's choice, erasing De Los Santos and putting runners at the corners. Eden stole second and both runners scored on a single to right field by Rafael Lantigua.

In the fourth, De Los Santos walked and scored on a two-run homer by Trevor Schwecke to left-center field, giving the Herd a 5-0 lead.

The Mets (26-39) got two runs back in the sixth inning on a leadoff homer by Ronny Mauricio and a sacrifice fly by Jaylin Davis.

Buffalo took a 6-2 lead in the seventh when Lantigua singled, Lopez walked and Davis Schneider doubled home Lantigua.

Syracuse made it 6-3 in the eighth on Mauricio's second solo homer of the game, but the Bisons regained a four-run lead in the bottom of the inning when Schwecke singled and scored on a triple by Lopez.

The Mets made it 7-4 in the top of the ninth when Tomas Nido led off with a homer.

Lantigua finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and Schwecke went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Lopez was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Casey Lawrence (2-5) picked up the win for the Bisons, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks over six innings. He struck out six.