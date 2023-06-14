The Buffalo Bisons put plenty of runners on base Wednesday night, but left too many stranded in a 5-3 loss to the Syracuse Mets at Sahlen Field.

The Herd collected 11 hits and drew five walks in the game, but left 13 runners on base.

The teams will play the third game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

The Mets (26-38) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Danny Mendick singled and score on Luke Voit’s homer to left-center field.

The Bisons (29-36) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning as Otto Lopez singled, went to second on a walk to Davis Schneider and scored on a two-out single by Jordan Luplow.

Syracuse made it 4-1 in the fourth inning. Jonathan Arauz and Jaylin Davis singled before Luke Ritter walked to load the bases. Nick Meyer drew a free pass to force home Arauz and Davis scored when Mendick grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

In the bottom of the inning, LJ Talley tripled and scored on a throwing error to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Mets went up 5-2 in the top of the seventh. With one out, Arauz singled and Davis walked before Ritter singled to left to score Arauz.

The Bisons trimmed the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth. Wynton Bernard singled and went to second on a wild pitch by T.J. McFarland. Talley then belted a ground-rule double to score Bernard. After Tanner Morris reached on an error to put the tying run on base with no outs, McFarland retired the next three batters to escape the jam.

Lopez, Talley, Rob Brantly and Bernard each had two hits for the Bisons.

Paxton Schultz (0-1) took the loss for Buffalo, allowing four earned runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Dedniel Nunez (1-3) picked up the win with one hitless inning of relief. Dennis Santana picked up his second save.