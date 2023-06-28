The Buffalo Bisons' game against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field was postponed Wednesday due to unplayable field conditions caused by a mechanical failure in the ballpark's sprinkler system.

The mechanical failure occurred over night and was not discovered until the field tarp was removed in the morning.

In April, the Bisons' home opener, also against Worcester, was called off on a dry day because of tarp failure after a storm the night before. The game Wednesday was supposed to begin the second half of the International League season.

Buffalo and Worcester will play a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game beginning at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Fans will need only one ticket to attend both games. Existing June 29 game tickets will be valid.

Because of the issues with the field, fans holding tickets to Wednesday’s game can exchange them for two comparable tickets to any remaining Bisons home game excluding July 3. All exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the season.

Thursday’s doubleheader will feature a guest appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act. The twinbill is also a Thirsty Thursday, with $6 Southern Tier craft beer specials.