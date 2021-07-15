Buffalo Bisons' final 10 games will be part of Triple-A 'Final Stretch' Tournament

Triple-A teams found out earlier this month they were getting 10 games added to the end of their schedules to make up for games that were wiped out in April when the start of the season was delayed. But Major League Baseball has announced a new twist to the games, unveiling a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch."

The current 120-game season ends Sept. 19 and both Triple-A East and Triple-A West will salute division winners and crown an overall winner based on the best record for the season. Among the 30 clubs, a single Final Stretch winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during the 10-game stretch. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball. All 30 Triple-A clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.

MLB initially scrapped playoffs in Triple-A for this season, but the tournament format has been devised to give motivation for every team to have a title to pursue for the 10 games, even if it had long been out of contention in its division during the 120-game schedule.