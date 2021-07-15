Buffalo Bisons' final 10 games will be part of Triple-A 'Final Stretch' Tournament

Triple-A teams found out earlier this month they were getting 10 games added to the end of their schedules to make up for games that were wiped out in April when the start of the season was delayed. But Major League Baseball has announced a new twist to the games, unveiling a new postseason tournament format called the "Triple-A Final Stretch."
The current 120-game season ends Sept. 19 and both Triple-A East and Triple-A West will salute division winners and crown an overall winner based on the best record for the season. Among the 30 clubs, a single Final Stretch winner will also be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage during the 10-game stretch. The winning club will be awarded a prize from Major League Baseball. All 30 Triple-A clubs will play five home games and five road games during the Final Stretch.
MLB initially scrapped playoffs in Triple-A for this season, but the tournament format has been devised to give motivation for every team to have a title to pursue for the 10 games, even if it had long been out of contention in its division during the 120-game schedule.
“We think this format will add excitement to the end of the season while also allowing our teams a chance to reschedule games that were lost earlier in the year,” said Peter Woodfork, MLB senior vice president of minor league operations and development. “With all 30 teams participating in this Final Stretch, all Triple-A players and communities will have the opportunity to win this year’s postseason tournament.”
The current regular season ends Sept. 19. All teams will have two days off before the tournament begins Sept. 22 and two days off (Sept. 27-28) between site changes. The Bisons' five home games will be Sept. 22-26 against Lehigh Valley and the road games will be Sept. 29-Oct. 3 at Syracuse.
Tiebreakers that will apply to determine both regular season and Final Stretch winners are:
1. Best regular season winning percentage.
2. Regular season head-to-head record (if three or more clubs are tied, the best winning percentage in games among the Clubs).
3. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 20 games.
4. Best regular season winning percentage over the final 21 games, etc.
It remains to be seen, of course, if Buffalo's home games in the tournament would be in Sahlen Field or will still be in Trenton, N.J., where the Herd has spent the season while the parent Toronto Blue Jays have been in Buffalo.
The Bisons remain in limbo while waiting to see if they can return to Buffalo pending the Blue Jays' bid to continue their season at home in Rogers Centre. The Herd is 35-24 and has won the first two games of its current series in Trenton against Lehigh Valley to move into second place in the Northeast Division, 3½ games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The teams meet again at 7 Thursday night.
Buffalo won Wednesday's game, 9-2, as left fielder Christian Colon belted a two-run homer in the first inning and shortstop Kevin Smith added a three-run shot in the sixth. It was Smith's team-high 13th of the season.
Right-hander Bowden Francis, acquired by Toronto last week from Milwaukee for longtime Bisons first baseman Rowdy Tellez, threw five innings to get the win in his Buffalo debut. He allowed one earned run and struck out four.
The Blue Jays open a six-game homestand in Sahlen Field Friday night against the Texas Rangers. The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox are here for a three-game series that opens Monday night.