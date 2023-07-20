Rafael Ortega’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning spoiled a two-homer game by the Buffalo Bisons’ Spencer Horwitz and the Syracuse Mets beat the Herd 9-6 on Thursday in Syracuse.

The teams will play the fourth game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Addison Barger led off the game with a home run to right field. Two batters later, Horwitz cleared the fence in center to give the Bisons (44-48, 10-7 second half) a 2-0 lead.

The Mets (38-53, 5-12) broke through in the fourth on a solo home run by Ronny Mauricio off Bowden Francis. Luke Voit singled and Francis was lifted in favor of Hayden Juenger, who escaped the inning without further damage. Francis allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

In the fifth, Horwitz hit his second homer of the game and sixth of the season to make it 3-1. He belted a 3-2 pitch over the centerfield fence.

But in the bottom of the inning, Juenger lost his control. He walked Luke Ritter and Carlos Cortes then hit Jose Peraza to load the bases. Michael Perez singled to right to plate two runs and send Peraza to third. Paul Fry relieved Juenger and surrendered a single to Danny Mendick to score Peraza and give Syracuse a 4-3 lead.

Voit doubled to score Perez and put runners at second and third before Abraham Almonte walked to load the bases. Rafael Ortega walked to plate Mendick, giving the Mets a 6-3 advantage.

The Bisons threatened in the top of the seventh, but left the bases loaded.

In the ninth, Buffalo rallied off Mets reliever John Curtiss. Tanner Morris, Barger and Ernie Clement each singled to start the inning and load the bases. Horwitz walked on four pitches to force in Morris. Davis Schneider then walked to score Barger and chase Curtiss.

Dennis Santana (2-2) came on and got Talley to ground into a 4-6-3 double play, but Clement scored to tie the game at 6.

In the bottom of the inning, Mauricio singled but was erased when Voit reached on a fielder’s choice. Almonte walked before Ortega deposited an 0-1 pitch from Matt Peacock (1-2) over the right field fence to end the game.