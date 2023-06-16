The Buffalo Bisons managed just two hits as suffered a 6-0 loss to the Syracuse Mets in a game halted after five innings due to rain on Friday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will play the fifth game of the series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Syracuse (27-39) scored twice in the second inning with the help of some wildness by Bisons starting pitcher Luis Quinones. With one out, Luke Ritter singled. After the second out, Ritter moved to second and then third on two wild pitches by Quinones. Nick Meyer singled to score Ritter before Carlos Cortes singled to put runners at first and third. Meyer scored on another wild pitch.

Luke Voit homered in the third to give the Mets a 3-0 lead. In the fourth, Matt Peacock replaced Quinones, but surrendered a leadoff homer to Ritter to make it 4-0.

Syracuse pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning when Voit walked and scored on a two-run homer to right-center field by DJ Stewart.

The Bisons (30-37) got hits from Rafael Lantigua and Cam Eden, with each stealing a base. Lantigua and Tanner Morris each drew walks.

Ritter went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Mets at the plate.

Quinones (0-1) suffered the loss for Buffalo. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out two and uncorked three wild pitches.

Hunter Parsons (2-0) picked up the win with three innings of relief. Parsons allowed one hit and two walks. He struck out five.

Neither team has announced probable starting pitchers for Saturday’s game.