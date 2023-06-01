Chris Williams hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to help the St. Paul Saints pull away from the Buffalo Bisons in an 11-5 victory at Sahlen Field on Thursday.

St. Paul (30-22) has won the first three games of the six-game series. The Bisons (24-30) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when it faces the Saints at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Buffalo grabbed a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tanner Morris and Davis Schneider singled to start the inning, and Spencer Horwitz was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Wynton Bernard drilled a two-run single to right, putting runners at first and third. Horwitz scored on Otto Lopez’s one-out single to center.

The Saints responded with five runs in the top of the fifth. Williams and Andrew Bechtold singled, with Williams scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jair Camargo. Seth Gray singled, and Alex De Goti walked to load the bases before Andrew Stevenson singled home Bechtold to keep the bases juiced. With two outs, Matt Wallner singled to plate all three runners after a fielding error by Cam Eden in right field.

The Bisons tied the game 5-5 in the sixth on a two-run single by Rafael Lantigua.

St. Paul took a 6-5 lead in the eighth on a solo homer by Wallner and put the game away with five runs in the ninth, highlighted by Williams’ grand slam.

Morris went 2-for-4 and Rob Brantly doubled for the Bisons.

Williams went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored. Wallner was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. Bechtold was 2-for-4.

Jackson Rees (0-3) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing one earned run on one hit in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Caleb Thielbar (1-0) earned the win by pitching a perfect seventh inning, and Josh Winder picked up his second save by throwing the final two innings, giving up one hit and one walk. He struck out two.