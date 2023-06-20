Andres Chaparro hit a pair of solo home runs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers made them hold up in a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday at Moosic, Pa.

The teams will play the second game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bisons (31-39) threatened in the top of the first as Otto Lopez led off with a single and went to second on a one-out single by Nathan Lukes. But they were stranded when Davis Schneider and Jordan Luplow struck out.

Buffalo didn’t get another hit until the sixth inning.

Lukes and Schneider drew back-to-back walks with two outs in the third, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Randy Vasquez picked off Schneider at first to end the inning.

The RailRiders (32-37) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a one-out, solo homer to right-center field by Chaparro.

With one out in the sixth, Lukes singled to left to chase Vasquez and bring on reliever Aaron McGarity. Lukes stole second and went to third on a fly ball single to right by Schneider. Schneider then stole second to put runners at second and third. But Luplow popped out, and after Jamie Ritchie walked to load the bases, Wynton Bernard flew out to end the inning.

The RailRiders made it 2-0 in the bottom of the inning on Chaparro’s second solo homer of the game, his 13th home run of the season.

In the ninth, with one out, Bernard and Tanner Morris drew back-to-back walks. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre removed D.J. Snelten for Matt Bowman, and Buffalo countered by sending Luis De Los Santos to the plate as a pinch-hitter for LJ Talley. Bowman got De Los Santos to fly out to center, but Lopez broke up the shutout bid with a run-scoring single to center. With runners at first and second, Bowman struck out Rafael Lantigua to end the game.

Paxton Schultz (0-2) took the loss for the Bisons, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out two. Vasquez (2-7) picked up the win and Bowman earned his third save.