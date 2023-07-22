Ronny Mauricio’s two-run homer capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and spoiled a tremendous performance by the Buffalo Bisons’ Spencer Horwitz on Saturday as the Syracuse Mets beat the Herd 8-7 in Syracuse.

Horwitz went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in the loss. He now is batting .318 on the season with seven homers and 52 RBIs.

The teams will complete their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday

The Bisons (45-49, 11-8 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on solo home runs by Nathan Lukes and Horwitz.

Syracuse (39-54, 6-13) cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Bisons starting pitcher Paxton Schultz hit Luke Voit and, with one out, walked Luke Ritter. Voit scored on a single to right by Carlos Cortes.

In the fifth, Buffalo pushed the lead to 4-1. Lukes led off with a double and went to third on a single by Ernie Clement. Horwitz doubled home both runners.

The Mets battled back in the bottom of the inning. Voit led off with a homer to center. Abraham Almonte walked and Luke Ritter singled to chase Schultz. Jimmy Burnette came on and was greeted with a sacrifice fly by Cortes to make it 4-3 before Burnette got out of the jam.

The Bisons made it 7-3 in the sixth on a two-run single by Horwitz and Davis Schneider’s sacrifice fly.

Syracuse trimmed it to 7-4 in the bottom of the inning when Rafael Ortega scored when Almonte grounded into a force out.

The Mets rallied in the bottom of the ninth against Junior Fernandez (2-2). Cortes walked and went to third on a double by Jose Peraza. Michael Perez doubled to score both runners, cutting the lead to 7-6. Fernandez struck out pinch-hitter Jonathan Arauz and got Ortega to pop out before Mauricio hit a 3-1 pitch over the right-center field fence to win it.