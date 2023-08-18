The Buffalo Bisons scored 11 runs over the three middle innings on Friday and rolled to a 14-8 victory over the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field.

The teams play again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Bisons (56-60, 22-19 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Addison Barger drew a bases-loaded walk and Luis De Los Santos had a run-scoring ground out. Rochester (54-61, 20-22) trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second when Jake Noll scored on a passed ball by Buffalo catcher Jamie Ritchie.

Rafael Lantigua’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second gave the Bisons a 3-1 lead before they started to pull away in the fourth.

Tanner Morris led off with a double and Ritchie singled with one out to score Morris. Cam Eden singled and Lantigua walked to load the bases. With two outs, Ernie Clement singled home two runs and Barger singled to score Lantigua, giving Buffalo a 7-1 lead.

The Red Wings trimmed the lead to 7-5 in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by Luis Garcia, back-to-back walks with the bases loaded and a fielding error by Herd third baseman Barger.

Buffalo responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning as Lantigua rapped a two-run single.

The Bisons blew the game open in the sixth. De Los Santos belted an RBI double to score Barger, who had led off with a double. Eden hit a two-run single and Lantigua added a sacrifice fly before Eden scored when Spencer Horwitz reached on an error by Red Wings shortstop Richie Martin, putting Buffalo ahead 14-5.

Jake Noll hit a solo homer for Rochester in the seventh.

Bisons infielder Trevor Schwecke came on to pitch the ninth and gave up two runs.