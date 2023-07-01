Former International League MVP Matt Hague, longtime club president Jonathan Dandes and War Memorial Stadium-era pitcher Pete Filson were inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

Hague, who is currently the Bisons’ hitting coach, joined shortstop Jhonny Peralta (2004) as the only modern-era Bisons to earn IL MVP honors with a spectacular 2015 season. The infielder led the league in batting (.338), hits (177) and on-base percentage (.416) that year while collecting 33 doubles, 11 home runs and 92 RBIs.

For his efforts, Hague was also named the Bisons’ MVP and earned the club’s Hometown Hero award while being named both a midseason and postseason all-star by the IL.

Hague’s batting average was second in Buffalo’s modern era to Dave Clark’s .340 in 1987, and the hit total was second to Peralta’s 181 in ’04. Hague batted .377 in 13 games with Buffalo in 2014 after being acquired by Toronto in a trade with Pittsburgh, leaving his Buffalo career average of .342 and on-base mark of .416 the best in the modern era for players with at least 500 at-bats.

Dandes worked with the Bisons from the opening of then-Pilot Field in 1988 through 2018. He was vice president/general manager of Stadium Services, the company responsible for food and beverage in the ballpark; then executive vice president of the Rich Entertainment Group and was president of Rich Baseball Operations from 2001-2018.

In the later years of his career, Dandes was a key go-between for the team and city officials to complete upgrades on the ballpark, oversaw Rich Baseball’s teams in Double-A and Class A, and was instrumental in the Bisons’ adoption of the Buffalo Public Schools’ baseball program in 2008.

Filson went 14-3 with a 2.27 earned-run average in his lone season for the Bisons in 1986, leading the American Association in both wins and ERA. He also had six saves and was third on the club in innings (139) and strikeouts (81). Filson opened that season by going 7-0 as a starter before transitioning to a bullpen role at the behest of the parent Chicago White Sox.

On the field, Wes Parsons pitched six shutout innings with nine strikeouts to lead the Bisons to a 4-0 victory over the Worcester Red Sox.

The teams will complete their series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Bisons (36-32, 2-2 second half) took a 3-0 lead in the third inning when Tanner Morris and Jordan Luplow belted back-to-back doubles and Luis De Los Santos hit a two-run homer. De Los Santos won the game Friday night with a pinch-hit grand slam in the 10th inning.

In the sixth, Cam Eden singled, stole second then scored when Red Sox pitcher Theo Denlinger issued three consecutive two-out walks, with Luplow’s free pass plating Eden.

Parsons (1-2) allowed just three hits and no walks to Worcester (41-38, 2-2) and relievers Zach Pop and Hayden Juenger combined to pitch three hitless innings. Pop struck out three and walked one in 12/3 innings and Juenger had one strikeout in 11/3 innings.

Eden went 2-for-4 for Buffalo.