Buffalo’s Spencer Horwitz belted two homers and ignited an eight-run sixth inning on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough as the Worcester Red Sox rallied to beat the Bisons 10-9 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox (59-49, 20-13 second half) scored six runs in the second inning to take a commanding early lead. Wilyer Abreu walked and Ronaldo Hernandez singled to put runners at the corners. With one out, Ryan Fitzgerald singled home Abreu and Nick Sogard doubled to score Hernandez. David Hamilton belted a two-run single to left to make it 4-0. Hamilton scored on a double by Ceddanne Rafaela and Abreu singled home Rafaela for a 6-0 lead.

The Bisons (53-55, 19-14) got a run back in the third on a solo homer by Spencer Horwitz. Buffalo then stormed back to grab the lead with eight runs in the sixth inning.

Worcester brought in Andres Nunez to start the inning, and he was greeted by Orelvis Martinez’s double to left. Addison Barger singled and, with one out, Tanner Morris walked to load the bases. Tyler Heineman doubled to right to score two runners and cut the lead to 6-3. Mason McCoy walked to load the bases and end Nunez’s day.

Justin Hagenman came on and Rafael Lantigua singled to knock in Morris. Ernie Clement tied the game with a two-run double and Horwitz hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot, to give Buffalo a 9-6 lead.

But Worcester tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Abreu belted a two-run single and Stephen Scott had an RBI double.

The Red Sox took the lead for good in the seventh on a run-scoring single by Bobby Dalbec.

Barger went 3-for-4 and Martinez was 3-for-5 for the Bisons. Horwitz went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Lantigua was 2-for-4.