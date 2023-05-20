The Buffalo Bisons grabbed an early lead in the first inning, then Davis Schneider’s three-run homer helped break the game open in the second to lead the Herd to an 8-3 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday at Sahlen Field.

The teams will finish their six-game series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

Buffalo (21-23) went up 2-0 in the first without the benefit of a hit, but with plenty of help by Red Wings starting pitcher Cory Abbott. Rafael Lantigua led off with a walk, and after Ernie Clement’s sacrifice bunt moved Lantigua to second, Abbott walked Spencer Horwitz and Schneider to load the bases. Rob Brantly hit a sacrifice fly to score Lantigua, and Otto Lopez walked to reload the bases. Horwitz scored on a wild pitch.

In the second, Buffalo scored five times to put the game away. Tanner Morris and Cam Eden singled and both moved up a base on a wild pitch by Abbott. Lantigua hit a sac fly to score Morris, then Clement walked. Horwitz singled home Eden, and Schneider followed with his blast to left-center field to make it 7-0 and chase Abbott.

The Bisons made it 8-0 in the fifth on Lopez’s sacrifice fly.

Rochester (17-25) scored three runs in the seventh inning on a two-run single by Derek Hill and an RBI single from Matt Adams.

Eden went 3-for-3 to raise his average to .305, and Horwitz was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Horwitz is batting .326 on the season.

Zach Thompson (1-3) picked up the win for the Bisons, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out one. Abbott (2-4) took the loss, giving up seven earned runs in 1 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and five walks.