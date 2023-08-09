Wilyer Abreu's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning broke a tie and lifted the Worcester Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday in Worcester, Mass.

The teams will play again at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

Worcester (60-49, 21-13 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ceddanne Rafaela singled with one out and stole second. Abreu belted a two-run homer to right-center field, his 15th home run of the season.

In the second, the Red Sox pushed the lead to 3-0 on Nick Sogard's sixth homer, a solo shot to right field.

Worcester made it 4-0 in the fourth on Stephen Scott's solo homer to right-center field, his ninth long ball of the season.

Buffalo (53-56, 19-15) cut the lead in half in the sixth inning. Rafael Lantigua led off with a walk and scored on a double to center by Ernie Clement. Spencer Horwitz doubled to left to score Clement, but the Bisons were unable to capitalize the rest of the inning.

But in the seventh, the Bisons knotted the score. With one out, Mason McCoy hit a ground-rule double to left-center field and Cam Eden walked. A double steal put runners at second and third for Lantigua, who singled to center to score both runners.

In the bottom of the inning, Worcester took the lead for good when Bisons reliever Hayden Juenger (4-2) hit Bradley Zimmer, who stole second and later scored on Abreu's single to left.

Horwitz went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Buffalo, and now is hitting .332 on the season. Clement went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and he is batting .346. Lantigua was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs for the Red Sox.

Shane Drohan (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing four earned runs on five hits and four walks over five innings in relief. He struck out two. Garrett Whitlock, on a rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox after right elbow inflammation, started the game and went 2⅓ innings, allowing two hits and no walks. He struck out three.