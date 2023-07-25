Brounshidle Post 205 opened play in the New York State American Legion baseball tournament Tuesday with a heartbreaker against defending champion Greece Post 468.

Greece, the District 7 champion, scored the only run of the game on a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 victory at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.

Brounshidle, the District 8 champion, plays District 4 champion Clinton County Mariners of Post 1619 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mariners lost to Adrean Post 625, 7-4, in 12 innings on Tuesday.

The top four teams in the six-team tournament advance to Thursday’s 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. semifinals with the final set for 7 o’clock that night.

AAABA playoffs

The winner of the Buffalo tournament of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association will be determined Thursday at St. Francis. The question is how many games it will take.

On Tuesday, LDC held a 17-16 lead over KC Curve in a wild game that was suspended in the top of the sixth inning because of darkness.

The teams return to Athol Springs at 5 p.m. to resume. If LDC wins, it advances to the national tournament that begins July 31 in Johnstown, Pa. If KC Curve wins, the teams will immediately play again with the winner earning the championship and the spot in Johnstown.