Brounshidle Post 205 lost the opening game of the New York State American Legion tournament to defending champion Greece Post 468 in walk-off fashion Tuesday.

Brounshidle faced the same fate in the title game Thursday in a wild, 7-6 loss in eight innings at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton as Greece repeated as champion.

Greece (22-1-1) took a 3-2 lead after four innings before Brounshidle (16-3) scored three in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. Greece answered with two in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth for a 6-5 advantage. Then Broudshidle scored one in the top of the seventh and kept Greece off the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning to force extra innings.

Greece’s James Capellupo led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Brody Froman and scored on Connor Gresens’ single for the victory.

Brounshidle managed seven hits and six walks but left 10 men on base.

Anthony Greco (St. Joe’s) had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Brendan Buccello (St. Joe’s) smacked a solo home run. Derek Onevelo (St. Joe’s) and Jackson Amann (Kenmore West) also drove in runs.

The game included a rain delay and was the second game of the day for both teams. Brounshidle advanced with a 12-3 win against the Windsor Knights in the semifinal, and Greece moved on with a 10-7 win against the Orange County Outlaws Post 1167.

In the earlier meeting between the teams, Greece won 1-0 on a seven-pitch walk in the bottom of the seventh.

LDC Edge wins

LDC Edge beat KC Curve 18-17 in the conclusion of a suspended game to win the Buffalo AAABA tournament at St. Francis and earn a berth in the 78th annual AAABA national championship tournament.

The tournament begins Monday in Johnstown, Pa.

LDC Edge, managed by Bruce Stutz and coached by John Barberio, was leading 17-16 in the top of the sixth inning when the game was suspended by darkness on Tuesday.