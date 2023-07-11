Niagara County Community College baseball’s Brendan Morse and Ryan Birchard became the first teammates from the school to be selected in the same Major League Baseball draft in more than 50 years.

Morse, who starred for Williamsville North High School, was selected in the 18th round by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in the 2023 MLB Draft, while Birchard was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth round on Monday. The pitchers will sign with their respective organizations.

Back in 1969, pitchers Michael Balogh and Jon Roth, current Grand Island athletic director, were the last Thunderwolves to be selected in the same draft.

Birchard emerged as the top pitcher for NCCC during the 2023 season. He went 8-0, notching a 1.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts 50 innings pitched. Per game, Birchard averaged 17.10 strikeouts, which was the highest of any junior college player in the country.

Prior to his selection, Birchard had committed to the University of Connecticut, before decommitting and recommitting to the University of Oregon. This past season saw him become an NJCAA Division III first-team All-American and the Western New York Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

However, he announced on social media he’ll sign with the Brewers and forego playing with the Ducks. A few years ago, he decided to play for NCCC, declining several Division-I offers, including at Canisius and Richmond. He had been playing for the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League, getting assigned to them in June.

“I was feeling top of the world. It feels like hard work finally paid off, but a whole new workload’s about to start coming up in the next week,” Birchard, an Auburn native, told syracuse.com. “But I’m excited to get to work and excited I’m a Brewer.”

Morse, who will forego his final year with NCCC, went 6-1 with saves. He recorded a 3.15 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 40 innings pitched. As a senior at Williamsville North, he recorded a 2.22 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 41 innings. He was a second-team pick on the All-WNY large schools baseball team as a senior. He chose NCCC over some Division III and Division I offers. He also had a no-hitter against West Seneca West in 2021.

In a game against Jamestown Community College, Morse struck out 17 batters in a 5-0 win. He fanned 12 batters against Monroe Community College in 7-0 win. Recently, Morse had played this summer for the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, which features teams across New York.

“Their area scout is a very, very friendly and personable guy,” Morse told the Niagara Gazette. “I feel super safe being with the Rangers. I think they’re gonna be a great organization.”