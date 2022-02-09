BPO, Star Wars Night return for first time since 2019 as Bisons unveil promotions

With a full 75-game home schedule in the plans, the Buffalo Bisons announced their promotional schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday and it includes of the return of two major Sahlen Field promotions for the first time since 2019.

Star Wars Night is back on June 11 vs. Worcester, featuring special team jerseys, costumed characters and postgame fireworks. The annual Independence Eve with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been moved to July 4 against Syracuse because Major League Baseball did not give the Bisons their annual home game on July 3. The July 4 game will be the first at home for the Herd since 2002. Family packs for both events are on sale at Bisons.com.

Opening Day is April 5 against the Iowa Cubs and the Bisons are holding a flash sale on tickets to this week to the opener and all 12 April games. Purchasers will receive coupons for two free Sahlen's hot dogs with each ticket. The April games as well as season tickets, ticket packages, suite rentals and group outings are on sale at the web site.

Individual tickets for all games go on sale March 12. The home slate includes 38 weekend dates and 51 games after June 1. There are 13 Friday night games featuring pregame happy hours and postgame fireworks.