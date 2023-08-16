Luis Garcia scored on a wild pitch for the eventual winning run on Wednesday as the Rochester Red Wings overcame Bo Bichette's 2-for-3 performance and beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 in 11 innings at Sahlen Field.

Bichette, who is on a rehab assignment for right patellar tendinitis, collected two singles in three plate appearances before coming out of the game in the sixth inning. He served as the Bisons' designated hitter.

Bichette, the Toronto Blue Jays' starting shortstop, was batting .321 with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs and 50 runs scored before being shelved on July 31.

Buffalo (54-60, 20-19 second half) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Spencer Horwitz led off with a walk and went to third on a single by Bichette. Ernie Clement doubled to left to score both runners.

Rochester (54-59, 20-20) came back to take the lead in the top of the sixth. With one out, Richie Martin doubled to right, and Bisons reliever Chad Green, who is on a rehab assignment while recovering from Tommy John surgery, was replaced by Brandon Eisert. Darren Baker reached on a fielding error by Bisons first baseman Horwitz, putting runners at the corners. Martin scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis Garcia before Carter Kieboom belted a two-run homer to left, putting the Red Wings up 3-2.

Buffalo tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on Orelvis Martinez's one-out solo home run to left-center field.

Rochester went up 4-3 in the top of the 10th when Jordy Barley scored when Baker grounded into a force out, but the Bisons knotted the game in the bottom of the inning when Horwitz belted a two-out, run-scoring single to plate Trevor Schwecke.

But in the top of the 11th, with Garcia starting the inning on second base, Travis Blankenhorn singled to center with one out to put runners on the corners. Drew Millas drew a walk but Garcia raced home on a wild pitch to give the Red Wings the lead for good.

Bichette, Horwitz, Clement and Martinez each had two hits for Buffalo. Gabe Klobosits (1-1) took the loss, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk in one inning of work. He struck out one.

Trevor Richards, a third Blue Jays player on a rehab assignment with the Bisons, pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out one. Richards has been dealing with a neck ailment.

Green allowed one unearned run and two hits over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out three of the four batters he faced in the fifth.

Blankenhorn went 3-for-5 for the Red Wings. Gerson Moreno (7-4) picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit in one inning. He struck out one. Hobie Harris pitched a perfect 11th inning to earn his first save.