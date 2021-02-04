Blue Jays to name former Bisons utility man Casey Candaele as new Herd manager

In 1997, the Bisons finally broke through to win their first Association championship with a three-game sweep of the Iowa Cubs. Candaele batted .228-7-38 in 73 games that season while battling injuries. Candaele missed the championship series with a torn knee ligament suffered in the semifinals vs. Indianapolis but was on hand for the clubhouse celebration in Des Moines.

RICH FINALLY HAS CHAMPIONSHIP RING FOR 'NAKED FINGER' Bob Rich Jr. has a baseball. Not just any baseball. It’s one the Bisons’ president has waited to grasp since he saved the team from extinction when it was a foundering Double-A franchise in 1983. It’s the ball first baseman Richie Sexson squeezed into his glove for the last out of Buffalo’s American Association championship-clinching victory Wednesday night at

Candaele, who jokingly referred to Rich as "Dad," spoke to the club a month earlier at Rich's behest during a team outing at the owner's Ontario summer home. He implored them to win the owner's first title and they delivered.

"I just kind of ad-libbed it," Candaele said that night in Iowa. "I ended it up by saying, 'Let's go out and win one for the 'Richer.' It's great to see the joy on Bob and Mindy's faces. When an owner looks at you as part of his family and treats you as such, it makes it that much more special."

Candaele moved on to the Houston organization in 1998 and spent the entire season at Triple-A New Orleans, where he helped the Zephrys defeat the Bisons, three games to one, in the inaugural Triple-A World Series at Las Vegas.