Blue Jays thankful for their return home – and their time in Buffalo

"It should be fun. I mean, I've never been in the home clubhouse," said pitcher Robbie Ray, who joined the club in Buffalo last year after a trade from Arizona. "So that's something I'm looking forward to checking out over there."

"The more games, the better, being in Toronto," infielder Cavan Biggio said. "Buffalo has been nothing but good to us. Coming out on a whim and having a season for us last year and then preparing for it this year, it's been nothing but good to us, but it will be a big difference.

"The biggest thing is having our fans back and having our fans root for us, especially when we play New York and Boston. This place (Sahlen Field) gets packed out with Yankees fans, so it will be nice to have those fans cheering for us."

The support for the Blue Jays has been enormous in Buffalo most nights, but the organization was shaken for the three days last month where virtually the entire crowd rooted for the New York Yankees. The Jays lost all three games.

Returning to Toronto was always a priority, but July 30 became more important because it opened a 10-game homestand that included another series against the Red Sox, who should have much of the crowd here this week.