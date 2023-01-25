 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blue Jays sign Niagara University product Wynton Bernard to minor-league contract

  • 0
Giants Rockies Baseball

Former Niagara University product Wynton Bernard hit .286 in 12 games for the Colorado Rockies last season.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Support this work for $1 a month

Former Niagara University star Wynton Bernard, whose  debut with the Colorado Rockies last summer after 10 years in the minors became a viral sensation, has signed a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays with an invitation to major-league spring training.

Bernard, 32, has played 438 games in Triple-A over the last six years. He would appear to be a key player for the Buffalo Bisons if he does not crack the Toronto roster.

Bernard was a Pacific Coast League all-star and the most valuable player at Albuquerque in 2022 after batting .333 with 21 homers, 92 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 108 games. 

The breakout season got him his first callup to the majors and he batted .286 with three RBIs and three steals in 12 games for the Rockies.

Bernard, who is from San Diego, played three seasons at Niagara from 2009-2012 (taking 2010 to attend community college in California after his father died following a stroke). In his senior season, he batted .314 in 46 games with 32 steals.

People are also reading…

Bernard was a 35th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres in 2012 and made it to Triple-A with Detroit (Toledo), San Francisco (Sacramento), the Chicago Cubs (Iowa) and Colorado before finally making the big leagues.

Bernard's magic moment came Aug. 12 in Denver's Coors Field and became a sensation because of the emotional FaceTime call he had with his mother to tell her he had finally gotten the call from Albuquerque, where he had been PCL Player of the Month in July.

Bernard got his first major-league hit on an infield single – that was overturned from an out on replay – and went 1 for 3 with a stolen base in the Rockies' 5-3 win over Arizona. At 31, he become the oldest player to get a hit and steal a base in his MLB debut since the Cardinals' Joe Delahanty on Sept. 30, 1907.

Bernard joined Seattle pitcher Matt Brash in giving Niagara two players in the big leagues in the same season since 1953, when Niagara Falls native Sal Maglie was pitching for the New York Giants and Brooklyn native Rinty Monahan was throwing for the Philadelphia Athletics.

The Bisons will again be managed in 2023 by longtime former Buffalo player Casey Candaele, who led the team in 2021 and 2022 before getting promoted to Toronto as interim bench coach for the final three months of last season. The Blue Jays hired former Yankees star and Miami manager Don Mattingly as their new bench coach in November and returned Candaele to Buffalo for next season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.

Related to this story

Niagara University product Bernard making a run toward the majors

Niagara University product Bernard making a run toward the majors

Seven years ago, Wynton Bernard was a freshman at Niagara University when his brother broke the news and summoned him home. Their father had suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on one side of his body. Bernard walked to the most peaceful place on campus, the baseball field, and broke down in tears. Walter Bernard was a military

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News