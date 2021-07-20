Blue Jays' second-to-last game in Buffalo rained out; rescheduled as doubleheader in Toronto

We’re down to one.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ second-to-last game in Buffalo, against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field, was canceled because of thunderstorms, the team announced about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays, which have been granted permission by the Canadian government to return to their home ballpark for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, will play their final game in Buffalo against the Red Sox on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Those who purchased tickets for Tuesday’s game through the Blue Jays will be automatically refunded to the original payment method, the team announced. A credit should appear within 30 days. Tickets for the game will not be valid for either game of the doubleheader on Aug. 7.

