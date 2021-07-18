Blue Jays roll to sweep of Rangers behind a pair of shutouts

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched a three-hitter in the opener and Steven Matz went five innings in the nightcap to start another three-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays double-blanked the Texas Rangers 5-0 and 10-0 on Sunday at Sahlen Field.
The final MLB matinees before the Jays return home to Toronto on July 30 drew a season-high crowd of 12,335. Toronto's final series here opens Monday night, and it's a big one against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox.
The Blue Jays improved to 48-42 in sweeping the three-game series by a combined tally of 25-2. They hit five homers in the twinbill, four coming in the first two innings of the nightcap. It was the Jays' first double shutout in a doubleheader in franchise history, and it had not happened to the Rangers since 1971 when they were still the Washington Senators.
In the nightcap, Lourdes Gurriel blasted a two-out grand slam in the first inning and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Randal Grichuk all homered in the second inning. It was Guerrero's 31st of the season, two off the MLB lead. The Jays scored six runs in the first, four in the second and didn't get another hit. They didn't need any.
Matz improved to 7-4 and threw just 68 pitches. In the first game, Ryu (9-5) needed just 83 pitches to go the route. It was the Blue Jays' first complete game of all scheduled innings since Marcus Stroman went nine on April 23, 2017 in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. The victory took just 1 hour, 48 minutes to complete, the shortest game in the majors this season.
The Blue Jays' last complete game is officially credited to knuckleballer Ryan Feierabend on May 18, 2019, but it comes with a huge asterisk. Feierabend pitched only four innings in the 4-1 defeat at Chicago and the game was called by rain and ruled official in the White Sox's favor in the middle of the fifth.
The Blue Jays got Ryu the only runs he would need in the third on Marcus Semien's RBI groundout and Bo Bichette's two-out RBI single. Catcher Danny Jansen led off the fifth with a towering home run deep into the screen in left.
Amherst native Jonah Heim did not play in the opener for the Rangers. He caught the second game and again got big ovations for each at-bat like he did here Friday night. Heim went 1 for 3, stroking a single to right in the fifth. He was 2 for 7 in his two appearances in his hometown.