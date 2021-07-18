Blue Jays roll to sweep of Rangers behind a pair of shutouts

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched a three-hitter in the opener and Steven Matz went five innings in the nightcap to start another three-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays double-blanked the Texas Rangers 5-0 and 10-0 on Sunday at Sahlen Field.

The final MLB matinees before the Jays return home to Toronto on July 30 drew a season-high crowd of 12,335. Toronto's final series here opens Monday night, and it's a big one against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays improved to 48-42 in sweeping the three-game series by a combined tally of 25-2. They hit five homers in the twinbill, four coming in the first two innings of the nightcap. It was the Jays' first double shutout in a doubleheader in franchise history, and it had not happened to the Rangers since 1971 when they were still the Washington Senators.

In the nightcap, Lourdes Gurriel blasted a two-out grand slam in the first inning and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Randal Grichuk all homered in the second inning. It was Guerrero's 31st of the season, two off the MLB lead. The Jays scored six runs in the first, four in the second and didn't get another hit. They didn't need any.