Blue Jays return standout Bisons shortstop Kevin Smith to Triple-A
Buffalo Bisons (copy)

Shortstop Kevin Smith has 18 home runs for the Bisons this season. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Just before they took the field Friday night against the Syracuse Mets in quest of their 12th straight win, the Buffalo Bisons got some major news out of Baltimore: Kevin Smith is heading back to Triple-A.

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned Smith to the Herd prior to their game against the Orioles and it will mark the return of the biggest bat to the Buffalo lineup.

Smith, 25, is almost certainly going to be named the Bisons' most valuable player this season. He is the Bisons' leader in batting average (.286), home runs (19) and RBIs (63). The Triple-A rookie got his first big-league callup on Aug. 18 but was just 3 for 32 (.094) in 17 games for the Blue Jays. His lone extra-base hit and RBI came courtesy of his first MLB home run Aug. 29 in Detroit.

Pitcher Ross Stripling, who threw on rehab for the Herd on Tuesday, was called back to the Blue Jays. Thomas Hatch, who was slated to start for the Bisons on Friday, was in Baltimore but was not yet added to the roster. He is expected to be added as an extra man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Lefty Nick Allgeyer was moved up a day to start Friday night for the Bisons in place of Hatch.

