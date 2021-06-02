Blue Jays reel in Marlins with late-inning magic at Sahlen Field

"It's amazing, man," Manoah said. "I don't know what it's like to play in the Rogers Centre but it's pretty electric (in Buffalo)."

Manoah didn't have nearly the same stuff he had is shutting out the Yankees over six innings in his debut on Thursday. Marlins left fielder Corey Dickerson crushed an 80-mph slider over the 404-foot marker in dead center field with one out in the second to open the scoring and Manoah gave up a two-run homer in the third to Jazz Chisholm and a solo shot to Jesus Aguilar two batters later.

Manoah got out of that inning but couldn't survive the fourth as he sandwiched two walks around a hit batsman and left with the bases loaded.

"I wasn't executing the offspeed pitches the way I needed to execute them," Manoah said. "When you don't make pitches, they're going to make you pay for them. I left offspeed over the plate today and they definitely made me pay."

The Blue Jays (29-25) got stellar work from five relievers, who combined to yield just one run the rest of the way. Joel Payamps got the final two outs in the fourth against the top of the Miami order to leave the bases loaded and keep Toronto in range at 4-1.

+2 Watch now: Blue Jays tweet thanks to Buffalo fans for opening night support "To have fans pulling for us for the first time in two years at the ballpark was great," said manager Charlie Montoyo.