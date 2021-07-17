Blue Jays-Rangers game postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday

The Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Texas Rangers set for Saturday afternoon in Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a straight doubleheader at 1:07 p.m. Sunday, featuring two seven-inning games.

In a normal baseball season, tickets from a rainout are good as a rain check for a future game but that's not the case here. Because of limited inventory remaining and the fact the Blue Jays are leaving town after Wednesday's game against Boston, all fans who purchased tickets through the Jays will automatically get a refund to their credit card within 30 days.

(If you purchased through a secondary site, you have to work though that site's refund policies).

Here's an important point to emphasize: Tickets for Saturday's game are not valid for Sunday's doubleheader. If you wish to attend Sunday's games, you must purchase another ticket from the inventory the Jays have remaining.

