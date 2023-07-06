Right-hander Ryan Boyer, who pitched two years ago at Canisius College, has been promoted to the Buffalo Bisons all the way from Class A Vancouver by the parent Toronto Blue Jays.

Boyer, 26, will be joining the Herd at Innovative Field for their series against the Rochester Red Wings. He is 2-0 at Vancouver in eight dominant outings, pitching 10 scoreless innings and allowing only two hits. He has struck out 12 and walked three.

Prior to that stint, Boyer had a 7.71 ERA in two games at Class A Dunedin. He was 3-0, 3.60 in 24 games last year between Dunedin, Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire.

Boyer is from Bradford, Pa. and pitched four years at Division III Pitt-Bradford. He then took the mound as a graduate student at Canisius in 2021, going 2-1, 3.52 in nine games with 41 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings. His 12.03 strikeouts per nine innings ranks him second-best in program history.

Boyer spent that summer pitching for the Milwaukee Milkmen of the independent American Association (6-3, 2.72 in 30 games) before signing with the Blue Jays as a minor-league free agent on Jan. 27, 2022.

Boyer becomes the second pitcher from the Canisius program to be promoted to the Bisons during the Blue Jays affiliation era. He joins former Milwaukee Brewers closer John Axford, who made nine relief appearances for Buffalo in 2021. Axford, a Hamilton, Ont., native, went 1-0, 0.84 with two saves for the Herd.

The Buffalo bullpen has been thinned out by the promotion of right-hander Jay Jackson to Toronto to serve as the 27th man for the Blue Jays' doubleheader in Chicago and by an injury suffered by Matt Peacock in the 12th inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win at Rochester. Peacock was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury after a collision with a Rochester runner was covering first base. His status remains uncertain.

The Bisons are in the midst of a six-game series in Rochester prior to the All-Star break. Their next home game in Sahlen Field is July 14 vs. Toledo