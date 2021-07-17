Blue Jays president on Buffalo: 'We will all feel like we've been part of something historic'

Blue Jays-Rangers game postponed; doubleheader set for Sunday The Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Texas Rangers set for Saturday afternoon in Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

On the day after he learned his team had received approval from the Canadian government to finally return home to Rogers Centre, Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro took time to offer kudos to Buffalo and its fans for hosting his club for much of the last two seasons.

Shapiro, whose relationship to the Bisons dates to 1994 when he was player development director with the Cleveland Indians, told reporters on a video call Saturday he had a brief text exchange with Bisons operators Bob and Mindy Rich to thank them for the organization's support

"We're going to leave here having built a bond with the fans here that we've never had before to this level," Shapiro said. "We're going to leave here knowing the player development conditions here are better than they've ever been."

The Blue Jays have played 45 games here over the last two seasons and have five more remaining, starting with a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers Sunday at 1. That will be a makeup of Saturday's scheduled game, which was rained out. Toronto is 27-18 in Sahlen Field.

The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a 10-game homestand starting July 30 against Kansas City. It will also feature games against Cleveland Boston. Shapiro said the Blue Jays have been approved to have 15,000 fans at each game in their 49,000-seat stadium.