Blue Jays pack up from Dunedin, look to end skid before getting to Sahlen Field

While it likely won't be the case against the Yankees, the Blue Jays are hoping to have much more of a home-field advantage in Buffalo than they did in Dunedin. They went just 10-11 there and have dropped six straight after Monday's 14-8, 11-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Most fans have been rooting for the visiting teams because snowbirds who might have rooted for the Jays either left the area or never came to Florida this year because of the pandemic.

So Buffalo fans who rooted for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio when they were Bisons now will have the chance that they didn't have last summer – when fans were not admitted – to watch them play in Blue Jays uniforms.

"I think that's going to be really cool to see," Buczkowski said. "People saw Vlad play here. They saw Biggio, Bichette, other guys, and I think you're going to feel that. And they're going to feel like they're home and that they've got the crowd behind them. Now, Yankee games might turn out to be like a Leafs-Sabres game in Buffalo and we see that when Scranton is here to play the Bisons. But I think we can mostly really give the Jays a good home field."