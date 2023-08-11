The Toronto Blue Jays optioned Alek Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion.

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after he opened this season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

The Blue Jays, who are playing a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, recalled pitcher Hagen Danner from Buffalo to take Manoah’s place on the roster.

In Worcester, Massachusetts, Orelvis Martinez belted a three-run homer to lead the Bisons to a 7-1 victory over the Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader. Worcester won the nightcap 5-0.

The teams play the fifth game of their series at 4:05 p.m. Saturday.

With the first game scoreless through three innings, Buffalo (54-57, 20-16 second half) took a 3-0 lead in the fourth on Martinez’s blast off Worcester reliever Brendan Nail (2-2). Spencer Horwitz doubled and Ernie Clement walked before Horwitz was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a double by Addison Barger. Martinez then homered to center.

After Worcester (61-50, 22-14) trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the sixth on Bobby Dalbec’s 28th homer of the season, the Bisons put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh. Clement belted a two-run single, Martinez forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk and Tanner Morris hit a sacrifice fly.

Wes Parsons (5-2) picked up the win for Buffalo, allowing just one earned run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

In the second game, the Bisons managed just four singles off four Worcester pitchers in the loss. Ceddanne Rafaela belted a three-run homer and Wilyer Abreu added a solo shot to lead the Red Sox.