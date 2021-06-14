Blue Jays OF George Springer to start rehab with Bisons Tuesday in Rochester

The Buffalo Bisons are going to have a former World Series MVP in their lineup when they open a 12-game road trip Tuesday night in Rochester.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who has been limited to four games this season due to oblique and quad issues, will be joining the Herd on an injury rehab assignment for the opener of their six-game series against the Red Wings in Frontier Field.

"I don't want to speculate on how many games. It's all about him feeling right to come back to the big leagues and feeling healthy," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said on a video call prior to Monday night's game in Boston. "It could take one game, it could take five, it could take 10."

Springer, 31, signed a six-year, $150 million free agent contract with the Blue Jays over the winter after playing the last seven years for the Houston Astros. He was the World Series MVP in 2017 when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games in a championship later tainted by the revelations of the Astros' trash can-banging system for stealing signs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Springer is 3 for 15 with two home runs for the Blue Jays this season and has not played since May 2. Montoyo said Springer will play five innings Tuesday in the outfield, and then the Blue Jays will see how he feels for future games.