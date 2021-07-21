Blue Jays notebook: Work to get MLB out and Bisons home starts Thursday

"I think Tuesday is when all hands will be on deck here, we start to unload and start setting up downstairs in the midst of all the wild construction," Sprague said. "So we have to try and stay out of their way and they have to stay out of our way to get things set up. It will be pretty crazy."

As for Sahlen Field, Sprague said he expects the team will keep some of the Blue Jays' branding for the rest of this season and some on a permanent basis. The outfield wall, for instance, will remain blue because it is all newly padded. It had been green since the ballpark opened in 1988.

"You'll see 'Home of the Bisons' come back," Sprague said, referring to the logo that sits atop the scoreboard. "Sahlen will get its signage back on top of the dugouts, but some of the Blue Jays things like the signs that say 'Section 112/114' we'd like to keep.

"There will be Blue Jays things in the clubhouse we'll keep and some we'll change over to Bisons."

The Bisons are planning to announce their ticket options and more ballpark news in the coming days. They would like to replicate a normal experience as much as possible, but staffing for a shortened 23-game schedule continues to be an issue and, for instance, they may not have some of the specialty concession stands they've had in the past until next season.