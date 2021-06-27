Blue Jays notebook: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien move on in All-Star voting

Toronto Blue Jays infielders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien both finished atop the voting at their position, and three other Jays were named finalists in balloting for the MLB All-Star Game on Sunday.

Under a new format this year, voting proceeds in phases, and the starters for the July 13 game in Denver are not yet selected. The top three at each position (top nine among outfielders) were named finalists and move on to Phase 2. Voting for the starters begins Monday at noon and wraps up Thursday at 2. Fans can vote at mlb.com/vote or via Google search.

Vote totals are reset and Phase 1 votes do not carry over. The starters will be unveiled Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN, with reserves announced July 4.

Guerrero, 22, finished first among all players with 2,704,788 total votes, becoming the youngest player in MLB history to lead in a balloting segment. Joining him as finalists at first are Houston's Yuli Gurriel (679,557) and reigning AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox (441,892).

Guerrero went 2 for 4 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field, giving the Jays the lead for good with a two-run double down the left-field line in the third. He is tied with Houston's Jose Altuve for the AL lead in multi-hit games with 27.